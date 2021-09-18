DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $563.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $567.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,076 shares of company stock worth $29,228,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

