Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$80.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

