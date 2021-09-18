Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.84.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.