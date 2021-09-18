DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Short Interest Update

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DigiMax Global stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. DigiMax Global has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.70.

Get DigiMax Global alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DigiMax Global in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DigiMax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiMax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.