Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.80. 2,601,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,365. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $151.34. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

