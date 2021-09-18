Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

