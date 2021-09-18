Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

