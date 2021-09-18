Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.
NASDAQ DLTR opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
