Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $71,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.