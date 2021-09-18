Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at $372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $79.66 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

