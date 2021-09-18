DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $187.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

DASH traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total transaction of $6,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock worth $2,194,850,683. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

