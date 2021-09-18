DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

DV stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

