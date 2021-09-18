DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.
DV stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $28,404,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
