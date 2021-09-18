Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

