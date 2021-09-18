DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

