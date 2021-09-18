DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £3,208,546.73 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 453.90 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The firm has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. DS Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 424.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMDS shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

