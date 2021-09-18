DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

