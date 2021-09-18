Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $81,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,249. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

