Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 46.25 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The company has a market cap of £165.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.15.
About Duke Royalty
