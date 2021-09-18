Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 on October 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 46.25 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The company has a market cap of £165.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.15.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

