DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.31. 1,544,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,479. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. DURECT has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DURECT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DURECT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 464,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

