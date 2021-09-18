Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 107 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Twilio by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 331,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 559.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,738,000 after acquiring an additional 320,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $352.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.41. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.48 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

