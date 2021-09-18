Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.