Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 712 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

