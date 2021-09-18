Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $508,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,525,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.63 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

