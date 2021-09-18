Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $136.40 and last traded at $136.81. Approximately 13,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 383,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.