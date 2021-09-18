Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $556,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

