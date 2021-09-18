Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $232.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.60.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.34. 2,256,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

