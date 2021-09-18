Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ECL stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

