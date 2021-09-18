Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,240 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $184,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.