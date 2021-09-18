Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $201,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of PH opened at $287.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average of $305.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

