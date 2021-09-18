Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $291,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

