Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $261,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -232.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

