Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $314,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

