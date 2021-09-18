eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

