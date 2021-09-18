Elan Moriah Sells 4,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,761,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

