Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.96. 17,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,821,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

