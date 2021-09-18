Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.97 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $192,335.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00174181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.44 or 0.07179753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.79 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00847686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

