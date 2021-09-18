Elitium Hits Market Capitalization of $105.59 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Elitium has a total market cap of $105.59 million and approximately $587,790.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00007883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

