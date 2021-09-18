Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELOX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

