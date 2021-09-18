Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

