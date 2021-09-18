Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $116.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

