Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.25 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Hayward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 599,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $54,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.