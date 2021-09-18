Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $5.27 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 271,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

