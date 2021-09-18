Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.