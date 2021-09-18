Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 46,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

