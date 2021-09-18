Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FN opened at $105.36 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

