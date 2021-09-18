Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 19,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,552. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

