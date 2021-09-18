Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.46. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

