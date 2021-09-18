Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,174,870 shares of company stock worth $20,089,255 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.