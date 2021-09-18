Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

