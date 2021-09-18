Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

ENPH opened at $160.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

